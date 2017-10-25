Dallas ISD employee attacked by gunman outside J.L. Long Middle School

Dallas ISD (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - Police are working to identify the man who assaulted a Dallas Independent School District employee at a campus on Tuesday.



A Dallas ISD spokeswoman says the employee was attacked by an unidentified man with a weapon near some portables outside J.L. Long Middle School, around 7 p.m. The employee was able to get away and contacted Dallas Police Department.



Investigators say the suspect was wearing army fatigues and carrying a handgun when the attack happened. Dallas Police Department launched its helicopter to search an area along the Sante Fe Trail, without any luck spotting the suspect.



The employee was treated at the hospital and released.



Anyone with information about the assault is encouraged to contact Dallas ISD Police.

