Dallas Diocese to install new bishop this week

DALLAS -- Inside the Cathedral of Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas, parishioners prayed Sunday for the man appointed to lead them.

Bishop Edward J. Burns will be installed Thursday afternoon as the 8th Bishop of Dallas inside that very cathedral.

The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is expecting an overflow crowd.

Burns replaces Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who helped unify the Dallas Diocese before Pope Francis called him to the Vatican.

Many parishioners agree Burns has big shoes to fill. They hope he follows in Farrell's footsteps.

"I hope that he continues to work in the community," said usher Richard Tear. "We have a lot of immigrants in this community."

Burns comes to Dallas from Juneau, Alaska, where he led a diocese of 10,000. He will lead 1.3 million Catholics in nine counties in the Dallas Diocese.

He said he's up for the challenge, shortly after Pope Francis appointed him in December.

"I do believe I have the skills and desires to do the best as a shepherd of the people here," said Burns.

"It's a blessing. It's a big blessing for a lot of us," said parishioner Pablo Alvarez. "Pray for all of us and for him so he can succeed."

Leaders at the Cathedral Guadalupe are excited as well.

"What I've experienced so far from him is that he's a very pastoral bishop, and that he's going to have a heart for the people and reach out to the people," said Deacon Charlie Stump.

"He's proven to be a very intelligent, articulate and warm man, and I think that's exactly what we need in our diocese," said Father Rudy Garcia, rector of the Cathedral Guadalupe.

Burns will be installed this Thursday Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral Guadalupe.

Three cardinals will be in Dallas for the occasion, including Farrell, who will come in from the Vatican.

