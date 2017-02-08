Dallas delays vote on bond election amid worsening condition for roads

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings stopped an attempt Wednesday to force a vote on a proposed May bond.

Rawlings called the attempt by a minority of council members to present a bond package on the final day possible for a May election a "tricky proposition", citing the lack of public input on the proposal.

The decision delays a likely $800 million bond election until November, a timeline ten council members and Rawlings have supported since January.

Councilman Philip Kingston, Scott Griggs and Mark Clayton called the special meeting on Wednesday but Rawlings adjourned the meeting on a majority vote just four minutes later.

"I think we all want our roads fixed and we want to do that in November," Rawlings said.

The decision further delays repairs to deteriorating streets in Dallas, which already has a $27 million shortfall in the road budget for this year.

The council approved the budget last fall on the assumption there would be a bond election in May. Without the election, the amount of money spent on maintaining roads will come in at $105 million instead of $132 million.

And driving on Dallas city roads is not getting any easier.

Henry Pendarvis is owner/operator of Henry's Cab Service based in Northwest Dallas. He's been driving in Dallas for nearly three decades.

"You kind of think when are things going to change," Pendarvis asked.

He says he spends approximately $2000 a year on maintenance per vehicle now, and says the condition of city streets is the primary reason why.

