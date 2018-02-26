Dallas crews race the forecast to fill hundreds of potholes

DALLAS - Over the last few rainy weeks, Dallas Public Works said its crews have filled more than 500 potholes. It's a race against the forecast to fix the many that have gotten worse over the last seven days.

Drivers know they are dangerous in their own right, and expensive if you hit one in just the wrong way.

"They're real bad, to the point you can have wrecks trying to dodge cars, missing them and other stuff," said Duncan Pickens.

Knowing how tough the rain was on road conditions, City of Dallas Pothole Patrol crews are working overtime to fix what has washed away.

"This is definitely going to be a long season for us," said Tina Richardson, Interim Assistant Director for The City of Dallas Public Works Department.

There are 17 teams of two, working 10-hour shifts from North to South Dallas.

"We’ll start at 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., for six days," Richardson said. "If we have to go to seven days a week we will!"

Armed with asphalt and tack, they've filled 15,418 since October 2017, and are on pace for a similar number for the year in total as last year.

"We may be on track to do at least 36,000 again," said Richardson.

It depends on how wet the rest of our winter and spring will be and how much work can be done when it’s dry.

"We knew that it’d be sunny today, so we started early," Richardson said. "We’ll be working late because tomorrow will be more rain, more potholes!"

If you'd like to report a pothole in the City of Dallas call 214-670-3111, visit the 311 website, or download the 311 App from your phone's app store.

© 2018 WFAA-TV