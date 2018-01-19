Dallas County reports 40 flu deaths, 17-year-old among the victims

(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Two more flu deaths reported in Dallas County, including a 17-year-old. This is the county's first pediatric death as the illness continues to spread throughout North Texas and brings the total of 40 victims this flu season.



An 81-year-old also died. Officials said both deaths had high-risk health conditions and died after complications from the seasonal flu.

In Tarrant County, 8 deaths have been voluntarily reported to Tarrant County Public Health but Jones said there have likely been far more. All 8 deaths in Tarrant County had underlying conditions.

Collin County also reported its first six deaths.



Reporting deaths are not mandatory in most counties, so deaths actually may be higher.

The Bonham school district in Fannin County and the Gunter school district in Grayson County have canceled classes for a week after flu outbreaks.

Flu cases have been widespread across the country and have been particularly prevalent in Texas.

© 2018 WFAA-TV