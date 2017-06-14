Dallas County Commuity College district will offer first bachelor's degree

Photo courtesy-- Getty Images (Photo: Hero Images)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed SB 2118 into law on Monday, which now allows the Dallas County Community College District to offer a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education making this its first four-year degree.

DCCCD says they currently have a shortage of more than 4,000 early childhood education teachers in Dallas County. The new bachelor's degree program is their plan to close that shortage.

State Sen. Royce West and Rep. Helen Giddings both filed bills to address the shortage of teachers and language from those bills were added to SB 2118.

Additionally, the bill says other community colleges in Texas can offer a bachelor's degree in applied science, applied technology or nursing.

DCCCD plans to work with the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to establish a path for early childhood education throughout the district. The accreditation process will talk anywhere from three to four years in total.

