Dallas competing with suburban challengers for Amazon HQ2

Tucked between I-30 and Fair Park, Exposition Park is a quilt of electic small business owners near downtown.

Benjamin Vann is one of them.

The C.E.O of Impact House, a social innovation coworking space, the tech entreprenuer opened his venture here in July.

"How do we get everyone outside of Dallas to see the same thing that we see," Vann said.

Perhaps Amazon will.

Deep Ellum based developer Madison Partners LLC has pitched Exposition Park as a location for Amazon second North American headquarters – dubbed "HQ2".

It's expected all 59 metro areas over one-million people is expected to bid for the 5-billion dollar investment.

Seattle-based Amazon has set a deadline for reponses to it's public request for proposal (RFP) by October 19.

There are at least three other Dallas locations bidding too, including Trinity Groves, on the edge of downtown in West Dallas.

And on Wednesday the intense competition to land Amazon here came into clearer focus.

WFAA content partner The Dallas Business Journal reported at least a dozen North Texas cities will submit bids to the Dallas Regional Chamber of Commerce by Friday, including Irving, Plano and Frisco.

Already home to "The Star", Frisco is pitching six locations to try and lure in Amazon’s 50,000 jobs, according to the DBJ.

Right now the stated goal is to have all North Texas cities work together to bring them here and then let Amazon pick a city.

It's a strategy Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told the Texas Tribune he supports and one that Dallas councilmember Philip Kingston told WFAA is "insane".

“When you put large employers on the periphery of the town you are guaranteeing that people will be drawn out to the periphery," Kingston said. "It hurts Dallas. "Is Amazon an urban employer or a Suburban employer. I think it’s an urban employer.”

Vann is intrigued about such an opportunity coming to Dallas, even if he's not convinced Exposition Park is the ideal location.

"I still have a lot of questions," Vann said. "But definitely would love to see them bring more jobs, especially to lower income areas, so who knows what can happen."

