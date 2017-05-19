Dallas Co. Elections Department responds to voter fraud concerns

Voter fraud investigation in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY -- The Dallas County Elections Department is responding to concerns over mail-in ballots for the June 10, 2017 runoff election.

Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole said Friday that the department is aware of concerns brought to light by previous WFAA reports regarding citizens and elected officials who say they've received absentee mail ballots when they didn't ask for them.

Pippins-Poole said the department wants voters to know that the voting process remains safe and sound, and released a few ways the department is making voters feel more comfortable:

All mail-in ballots and request forms will continue to be reviewed

Complaints and inquiries by voters who received mail-in ballots they didn't request are being researched

Each mail-in ballot that arrives at the office will be reviewed for authenticity

Steps will be taken to ensure voters don't lose their right to vote

Meanwhile, Pippins-Poole says voters should contact the department immediately if they receive a mail-in ballot they didn't request, or if they didn't receive one for the May 6 election, but did receive one for the June runoff. Do not dispose of the ballot.

You can call the Elections Department at (214) 819-6359 or email your complaint to evapplications@dallascounty.org.

You can cancel the mail-in ballot and vote in person by:

Surrendering the ballot at the polls during early voting or on Election Day

Surrendering your mail-in ballot to the Elections Department at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, 8th floor, Dallas

Go here for more information.

