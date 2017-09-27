Dallas-based Susan G. Komen names business executive as new leader

Paula Schneider, former chief executive officer of American Apparel Inc., smiles during the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in Dana Point, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon, Getty Images, © 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

DALLAS -- The breast cancer organization Susan G. Komen has named a longtime business executive as its president and CEO.



The Dallas-based group on Wednesday named Paula Schneider to the post, effective Nov. 6. Schneider is a breast cancer survivor whose mother died from the disease in 2010.



Komen said 59-year-old Schneider has served as president and CEO at American Apparel and Delta Galil Premium Brands, as well as president at Warnaco Swimwear Group.



Judy Salerno, a physician, left the role at Komen in December. She replaced founder Nancy Brinker as CEO.



Brinker announced she was stepping down as CEO in August 2012, about six months after the organization was engulfed in controversy when news broke of its decision, quickly reversed, to stop giving grants to Planned Parenthood for breast cancer screenings.

