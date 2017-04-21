Alexander Simon was booked into a Carrollton jail Thursday morning. (Photo: WFAA)

Update 4/20/17: A final order was issued to dismiss the case on 10/31/2016 by the Sherry Shipman of the 16th District Court in Denton.

CARROLLTON — Police have arrested a 26-year-old teacher on an improper relationship charge after an alleged incident between him and a 17-year-old student at his Carrollton residence.

A teacher at Booker T. Washington High School in Dallas, Alexander Simon turned himself in Thursday morning after he was charged in the case connected to the incident that occurred in May, said Jolene DeVito, a spokeswoman with Carrollton police.

Simon turned himself into police Thursday morning. He was booked into a Carrollton jail on a charge of an improper relationship between an educator and student. He's currently being held on a $50,000 bond.

Booker T. Washington is an arts magnet school in the Dallas Independent School District.

Late Thursday afternoon, DISD released a statement in connection to the arrest:

Dallas ISD is disappointed to learn that one of its employees is accused of this alleged misconduct. Once the district learned of the case from law enforcement, it took immediate steps to remove him from the school and place him on administrative leave.

