Cowboys star Emmitt Smith to open DFW Airport store

Emmitt Smith (Photo: WFAA)

Need a Dallas Cowboys mug or Emmitt Smith jersey to give to a friend before you fly out of town?

The Pro Football Hall of Famer wants to meet that need with a new sports merchandise store at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

On Tuesday, the airport’s concessions committee approved a lease for Emmitt Smith Sports to be located at Terminal C’s gate 27. The store is expected to open next year.

“I think DFW is one of the finest airports in the entire country,” Smith said after an airport board meeting on Tuesday. “I see all the traffic and what happens within the DFW terminals ... Quite naturally, if you can get [a store] there you hope you can be successful.”

HG-Emmitt DFW P7, which Smith is involved with, has also invested in two other new concessions in Terminal C that will open next year: a Hudson newsstand and a MAC store.

Since he finished his football career in 2004, Smith has been involved in various business ventures. On Tuesday, The Dallas Morning News reported that Smith will leave E. Smith Realty Partners, a four-year-old real estate firm, but plans to remain active in that business.

To read this story in its original form, click here

© 2017 WFAA-TV