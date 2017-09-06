Council voting today on fate of Confederate monuments

Statue in Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The Dallas City Council will vote Wednesday on whether or not to remove Confederate monuments that have been causing controversy in the city and across the nation.

Last week three of the four African American members of the council proposed a resolution calling for the immediate removal of Confederate statues in the city.

It was signed by Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway and Councilmen Casey Thomas II and Tennell Atkins.

The proposal also asks that parks and streets with Confederate names be renamed, such as Robert E. Lee Park in Oak Lawn. The monument there of General Robert E. Lee would be the first to go if the proposal passes, officials say.

The councilmen want the city manager to release the funds necessary for the changes.

We'll update this story once the vote comes in.

Confederate Monuments resolution: September 6 resolution by wfaachannel8 on Scribd

