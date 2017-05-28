Coppell student with Asperger's allegedly sexually assaulted in school bathroom

Photo courtesy-- Coppell High School

Coppell ISD is investigating allegations surfaced on social media of a student with Asperger's being sexually assaulted in a school restroom.

A woman who says she is a relative of the teen took to Facebook to express her concern.

The post says three male students cornered her cousin in the bathroom and threatened to beat him up and forced him to pull his pants down.

"They snapped a picture of his privates and humiliated him by sharing the picture on Twitter and Snapchat. Everyone in the school saw the picture," reads the post.

The woman says her cousin's parents filed a police report and contacted school officials following the incident.

Coppell ISD posted the following statement on their Facebook page:

The statement says the Coppell Police Department and school district are working together to investigate this incident further.

