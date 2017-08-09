Commuity rallies around Nimitz HS student with rare form of cancer

15-year-old Adama Salinas, of Irving (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - One month ago, 15-year-old Adam Salinas of Irving was busy with baseball work and friends. He never imagined he'd be in a hospital bed later that same summer.

Salinas says he started to feel a pain in his side three months ago. Doctors initially thought it was muscle soreness.

"And it's just everyday after that just became worse and worse. We don't think it's this. We don't think it's this, never in a million years did I think we were going to get to this point," said Jennifer Salinas, Adam's mom.



Last week, the pain was so severe that Salinas ended up in the emergency room. Doctors ran tests and determined there was a growth on his lung. It was cancer, Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer that's usually found in young children.

"I just didn't know what to say because I didn't know what it was at first, I was confused. I never thought it would get to cancer. I never thought in my life I would have cancer," Adam said from a hospital room inside Medical City Children's Hospital in Dallas.

It's been less than two weeks since his diagnosis and in that time, the community has rallied around the Nimitz High School student.



The hashtag #teamadam is drawing support from around Irving, and a GoFundme page in his name has raised more $7,000 for his treatment.

"I'm just going one day at a time. I'm not really thinking about what happened or what's going to happen," Adam said.

And as he fights for his life, his mom has a message for parents watching.

"If you don't get an answer and they right it off as something simple, and it continues to happen, dig, you are your child's greatest advocate," she said.

A fight he's eager to put behind him, so he can get back on the baseball field.

© 2017 WFAA-TV