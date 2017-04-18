WFAA
Closing arguments begin in John Wiley Price trial

Closing arguments Tuesday for John Wiley Price trial

Sebastian Robertson, WFAA 9:22 AM. CDT April 18, 2017

DALLAS -- Closing arguments in Dallas County Commissioner John Wiley Price's corruption began on Tuesday.

The Defense rested its case last week without Price taking the stand.

He's accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes in exchange for his vote on contracts with the city. Price, a long-time Dallas Civil Rights advocate, denies any wrongdoing.

If found guilty by the jury, Price faces a maximum of five years in prison for bribery, five years for tax evasion, and three years for making false statements to investigators.

