City preparing Dallas Convention Center to take in hurricane evacuees

Photo: Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

The City of Dallas has officially opened a third shelter at Samuel Grand Recreation Center and is making plans to house up to 5,000 Gulf Coast residents at a fourth location at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Office of Emergency Management Director Rocky Vaz said the city has received a formal request from the state and hopes the convention center will be ready by Tuesday morning.

The shelter at Walnut Hill Recreation Center is at full capacity with 290 guests and the Tommie Allen Recreation Center’s shelter has 123 guests.

For people interested in donating, Dallas County VOAD member Trusted World will accept new underwear, new socks, new warmups for men, women, children and infants, toiletries/hygiene products, baby formula and baby wipes, bottles, diapers and the Graco Pac n’ Plays for babies to sleep in. The drop off location is at 15660 N. Dallas Parkway, just north of Arapaho on the north side of the Parkway. Follow the signs to drop off donations.

The donations center will open daily from 3 to 8 p.m. daily.

