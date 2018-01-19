City manager warns bike share companies to clean up mess

The City of Dallas is taking action against bike share companies across the town and warning them if they don't clean up the eyesore their bikes leave, they'll have no choice but to take control.

City Manager T.C. Broadnax sent a letter to LimeBike, Ofo, VBikes, Spin and Mobike on Thursday giving them until Feb. 9 to take action.

"I have sent letters to all dockless bike share companies reminding them of the operational expectations such as, authorized locations for bikes and ensuring that the City’s right of ways, sidewalks, trails and/or trailheads are clear of obstructions and hazards," the letter states.

These bikes have shown up in yards, parked in the middle of sidewalks and even halfway underwater in the Trinity River -- it's hard to ignore the bright green, yellow and orange bikes scattered throughout Dallas.

They were meant to provide an alternate method for residents to get around town but many have complained to the city about the eyesore they've created instead.

Perhaps your team could take some of those bikes away on their ‘daily’ rounds to the Trail. We have an average of 13 total bikes ridden each hour so there will never be a need for your 100+ @limebike on our Trail. We’ve asked nicely several times. Let’s keep Dallas beautiful! https://t.co/7yDQgcayQY — Katy Trail (@KatyTrail) January 16, 2018

The letter states if these bike share companies don't make changes to how these bikes are stored, the city will have to step in and "begin the removal of bikes from the rights of way and be made available at a centralized location for retrieval by the bike share companies."

Ofo bikes issues the following statement to WFAA in response:

"We will continue to work closely with City officials to build the best bikesharing program for Dallas, educate riders on how and where to properly park, and remain pat of the solution with our professionally trained local operations team."

Read the letter sent to bike share companies below:

