City council ousts DART board vice chairman

DART board member ousted

DALLAS -- The Dallas City Council is looking for a new vice chair to represent Dallas on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit board, after they voted to oust Richard Carrizales Wednesday.

The 10 to five vote comes after Carrizales voted in favor of both the Dallas subway and the controversial Cotton Belt rail line from DFW airport to Plano, while some council members urged DART to prioritize transportation in the City of Dallas.

At the council meeting Wednesday, those who favored ousting Carrizales said they believed a stronger voice was needed on the board.

Carrizales was appointed in 2010.

The council was also expected to consider a resolution to support a House bill aimed at fixing the City's failing police and fire pension fund, on the condition that it is not an "unfunded mandate."

Mayor Mike Rawlings has called the bill a "taxpayer bailout" of the fund, because the City would have to contribute a minimum amount each year.

