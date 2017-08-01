Thousands are expected to attend St. Pete Pride events starting June 23. WTSP photo

St. Petersburg, FL -- With Florida’s largest gay pride festival just days away in St. Petersburg, the Orlando shooting has raised new security concerns.

In response, the police department is wasting no time asking for help.

St. Petersburg police weren't scheduled to discuss its pride fest security for another week.

Instead, with the massacre at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, and another man arrested with weapons -- possibly explosives -- near the Los Angeles gay pride festival Sunday as well, top brass held that meeting Monday.

“It certainly is a concern. It does ratchet it up. It's too close,” said St. Petersburg police spokesperson Yolanda Fernandez,

St. Pete's gay pride festival, with events scheduled to begin June 23, is the largest such event in the state.

Event organizers say they’ll meet Thursday with law enforcement and community leaders to discuss any changes and concerns.

“Yeah, this is not something we are being cavalier about. We understand the severity of the situation,” said Eric Skains, the event’s executive director.

Until Sunday’s shooting, St. Pete police thought it had security covered.

Now, the department intends to reach out to federal and state authorities to beef up manpower, increase intelligence and more.

“Already, this weekend, the chief started making phone calls,” said Fernandez.

“This is not a time for us to be worried about something is going to happen. It's time for us to come together and be one,” said Skains, “It's time for us to come out and say that this one person or these two individuals are not going to dictate what we are going to do and how we are going to celebrate ourselves.”