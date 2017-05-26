Chris Cornell's suicide prompts vigil in Deep Ellum

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- When fans and fellow musicians gather outside the Bomb Factory in Dallas’ Deep Ellum Friday night to mourn the loss of Soundgarden front-man Chris Cornell, they will also be pledging to help stop the scourge of suicide that has claimed so many artist’s lives.



Long before the suicide of Chris Cornell, Deep Ellum, where Cornell was to perform Friday night, had an unfortunately well-established problem of its own.



A brick wall on Elm Street, puts one of those stories in stone. Among the murals painted on a west-facing wall are the images of the local band Spector 45: Frankie Campagna, Adam Carter, and Anthony Delabano. They were rising stars in the Deep Ellum music scene, but also carried with them all the angst and toxic baggage that their hard-driving life-style could bring.



Today Anthony Delabano, the drummer of the trio, is the only survivor.



"Frankie, my best friend, and the lead singer of my band, took his own life first," Delabano said.



It was 2011. Frankie Campagna, hung himself. Then 77 days later, bassist Adam Carter chose to take his life too. And they left their lone distraught



"I just didn't want to feel pain anymore. And I didn't know how to keep from feeling pain,” Delabano said.



Instead, he funneled that pain into trying to find a way to help.



"This small community has seen a lot more of its share than what it should have,” said psychologist Peter Thomas, Ph.D. Delabano enlisted Thomas’ help, for his clinical expertise and also his unique input as a former Deep Ellum musician and performer.



"It's a huge problem. It's a huge problem,” said Jennifer Sturges, a musician and suicide attempt survivor who knows the arts community is blessed with creative minds, but also minds reluctant to seek help.



"You know I think one of the biggest challenges is the stigma that goes along with mental health issues,” Sturges said.



"You combine some of those things with some of the musician lifestyle of sex, drugs, and rock and roll, and sometimes you've got a kerosene lamp that has just hit the ground like wildfire,” Thomas said. “It's difficult, and it's there, and it's powerful and it happens more often than it should."



Their answer is Foundation 45, a support group. Artists helping other artists understand through peer to peer counseling that suicide isn't the answer. Delabano launched the effort, not after the suicides of his first two friends, but the final straw - the suicide of a third.



"With my story and with the passion that I have to make sure that no one else has to go through what I went through, I felt like I could make a difference and put together a team of people who felt like they could make a difference too,” Delabano said.



"We're going to do what we can to make sure that we keep as many people alive and happy and healthy,” added Sturges. “And that they realize and recognize that there's a support group that understands what it's like to be like them."



And sometimes driving Anthony now, are some of the lyrics of his friend Frankie, that in hindsight offer a glimpse into his friend's final days.



"Someone quiet down the voices in my head,” he sings in Spector 45’s “Emulate.” “I get the feeling that I'm gonna lose it in the end."



"It's a shame that it happens still today,” said Delabano. “We're not going to be able to save everyone. And unfortunately, people that pass away like Chris Cornell are examples of why we have to do what we have to do. And stand up and make a difference and make a change in the world."



A change they hope to make one artist at a time so that no more epitaphs, like Spector 45’s Elm Street mural, need be written in stone.



Click here for more information on Foundation 45 and the services they offer.

