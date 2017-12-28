Car crashes into house in Dallas

DALLAS -- Two people are hurt after a car plowed into the corner of a house in Dallas Thursday evening.



According to officials, it happened in the 2400 block of Marsalis Avenue, at about 4:40 p.m. A tire blew out from a car, causing it to spin out and strike a house, according to a witness at the scene.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.



The 20-year-old driver and a 20-year-old woman in the front seat were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger was not injured.

The house, owned by a local church, sustained extensive damage and may not be habitable.

