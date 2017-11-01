Cancelled flights cost family $5,000 trip to Cuba

Vintage American cars in bright colors park outside of some of Habana Vieja's most expensive hotels, offering $29 driving tours of the capital city January 25, 2015 in Havana, Cuba. (Photo: Chip Somodevilla, 2015 Getty Images)

DALLAS – For more than a year, Jeff Morris and his brother had planned to take their parents on a trip to Havana, Cuba, so his father could see the old American cars that the island nation is known for.

J.R. Morris, Jeff’s father, is a fan of classic cars, acquiring and restoring a 1950 Mercury, 1957 Chevy and 1957 Thunderbird and antique Mustang.

"The fact that there's a lot of these same type cars over there that they've rebuilt with odds and ends to keep 'em going. I was interested to find out how they do that,” said the elder Morris.

The family of four was supposed to fly from DFW to Miami and then connect to Havana last Monday morning.

"We're not spring chickens. We just wanted this to be a good trip. We were all excited about it. But we didn't get to go," recalled Betty Morris, Jeff’s mother.

They made it to Terminal D at DFW Airport last Monday, but the first aircraft they boarded was taken out of service with an oil leak, the family said.

American Airlines sent them to another gate, but a second aircraft was no longer available.

The airline finally sent passengers to Terminal A, to a third jet, that American boarded but ended up parking after a landing gear problem.

The Morris' never made it to Havana.

"We've worked a long time and tried to put aside money for trips and do that kind of thing, and we just kind of feel like we've been stripped of that money and no trip,” said Betty.

American refunded $1,300 for the flights and provided $300 travel vouchers for each of the family members, said Jeff.

But the family said its travel agent at Nexus Holidays told them lodging, food and tours were prepaid, therefore the family would not get back more than $5,000 for the three-night trip.

In addition, travel insurance was never offered, said Jeff Morris.

Nexus Holidays did not immediately respond to two emails On Wednesday.

"I don't like anybody taking advantage of my parents and when you start jacking with my family, you’re jacking with me. I'm not going to let this die,” added Jeff.

Mr. Morris, who survived cancer and a heart attack, is keeping his dream alive to one day visit Cuba. He’s just uncertain how soon he can afford to visit.

