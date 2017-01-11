Brokers warn Cowboys fans to beware of fraudulent tickets

Ticket brokers are warning fans to guard against fraudulent tickets for the NFC Divisional Playoff vs Green Bay on Sunday January 15, 2017.

Cowboys fever takes all forms, but the easiest way to measure it is ticket demand.

As of late Wednesday, you can stand in the end zone with a party pass ticket anywhere from $140 to $240. Want a seat for the Divisional Playoff vs Green Bay? Just over $300 is your starting price and it’s up from there.

“The expectation is high so the perception is high,” Robert Lodes with Metro Tickets said.

The highest price we saw on MetroTickets.com listed a “field and touchdown suite” for $24,102!

“There’s a lot of fraud out there on a big game like this,” Lodes said. “When the dollars are real high, the chance for fraud is real high.”

The chance is high, but Robert Lodes with Metro Tickets says actual fraud is not that common now

He says the Cowboys ditched paper tickets a few years ago which cuts down on photo copying fraudulent tickets. Most fans Sunday will have actual physical tickets, but Lodes cautions even that isn’t fraud proof.

“A season ticket holder can look at a season ticket and not tell if its validated or not,” Lodes said.

Lodes adds purchasing from an individual seller comes with considerable risk and the inability to take any recourse if you purchase a bogus ticket.

If you insist on buying from someone you don’t know, Arlington Police encourage you to do it at a place everyone should know.

Sgt. Vanessa Harrison says APD has a safe exchange zone right in their main parking lot at Division and Cooper for Cowboys games just like this one. Usage of the lot is highly encouraged for large cash transactions and Harrison adds extra officers will be visible too on game day.

“If someone is legitimate and they’re willing to come over here, it’s very close to the stadium and exchange right here,” Harrison said. “You want to make sure you’re getting a good deal and you’re safe at the same time.”

And if the Cowboys win on Sunday, Lodes says it will usher a whole new round of ticket demand frenzy on Monday.

“It will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” Lodes said. “It will be the most in demand ticket, second only to the Super Bowl we hosted in 2011.”



