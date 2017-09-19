Animal parts on I-35E spurs crash, shuts down interstate

A biological waste spill shuts down northbound lanes of I-35E (Photo: WFAA)

Animal parts spilled onto Interstate 35E led to a multi-vehicle crash near Commerce Street early Tuesday morning in downtown Dallas.

Authorities have shut down a portion of the interstate as they worked to clear the scene. All northbound lanes will likely be shut down for hours.

No one was injured in the crash.

The chicken parts are believed to have been spilled onto the interstate by another vehicle prior to the crash, according to Melinda Urbina, a spokeswoman with Dallas County Sheriff's Department. The vehicle didn't stay at the scene. Authorities are investigating.

