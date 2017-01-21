At least 2 anti-Trump protesters arrested in Dallas

DALLAS -- At least two anti-Trump protesters were arrested Friday night at one of several rallies that took place across the Dallas area following the inauguration.

A group of officers left the anti-Trump rally held by LULAC, NAACP and SCLC members at Dallas City Hall after they received a call that protesters were in the streets on West Jefferson Boulevard.

Upon WFAA's arrival, police were seen taking two protesters into custody as officers worked to keep others on the sidewalk. The group then continued their march, headed west on Jefferson. The group of about three dozen protesters started their march at Lake Cliff Park early Friday night.

Another anti-Trump rally, organized by a group called the Resistance, was also scheduled Friday night at Dealey Plaza in downtown.

Women's rallies were also scheduled to take place Saturday in Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton, as well across the nation, including the official Women's March in Washington D.C.

In Washinton D.C., protesters and police clashed during Donald Trump's historic inauguration in a rolling series of confrontations that injured six police officers and left store windows and ATMs smashed.

Police used pepper spray to control the crowd, some of whom were armed with crowbars and hammers, authorities said. A total of 217 people were arrested by early evening in what were the most violent episodes of the day involving protesters and police. Police said six officers suffered minor injuries, including three head injuries caused by rocks and other projectiles.

Dozens of witnesses watched the arrests from the sidewalk.



“I wish it was more peaceful,” said Jorge Hernandez of Hermandad Mexicana Nacional.



There was shouting from police and the crowd as officers tried clearing the streets.



Yvonne Gonzalez watched the arrests from a nail salon.



“I’m disappointed with everything,” Gonzalez said. “The fact that we can’t even walk or speak our rights without the police always jumping at us.”



A couple of protesters described the demonstration as being organized by an anti-fascist group and a “work group”.



Some witnesses who stood by urged the protesters to give the new President a chance.



“Give the guy a chance,” said Chris Ratliff. “Let him try to make it. See what can happen.”



Dallas Police said the five people arrested during the protest in Bishop Arts will be charged with obstructing a highway or passage.

Copyright 2016 WFAA