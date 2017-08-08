Driver in Lancaster road rage incident arrested

49-year-old Joseph Sida (Photo: Lancaster Police, WFAA)

LANCASTER, TEXAS - Lancaster Police arrested the driver seen pointing a handgun at another motorist over the weekend.

Lancaster detectives filed the arrest warrant against 49-year old Joseph Benjamin Sida on Tuesday, charging him with deadly conduct, a Class A misdemeanor.

The warrant says that Sida admitted to detectives to pointing a semi-automatic handgun at Victoria Best on Friday in the northbound lanes of I-35E.

Sida was arrested at 3pm by Lancaster Police, according to a statement.

According to the warrant, Sida is licensed to carry a concealed handgun in Texas.

Texas criminal statute defines deadly conduct as a "person who recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger of serious bodily injury."

WFAA will have more on this developing story during News 8 at 5.

© 2017 WFAA-TV