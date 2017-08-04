Aquatics center coming to Dallas' Pleasant Grove

Rendering (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - There is some positive buzz across Pleasant Grove as the City of Dallas prepares to break ground on a new resort-style family aquatics center.



Saturday’s groundbreaking will welcome the beginning of some amenities residents and city leaders say the community has been waiting to see for a long time.

The all-start Elite Sparkles Cheerleaders practice in the parks several times a week. In this summer heat, coaches say they make sure shade and regular water breaks are key.

”I want the girls to cheer, but I also want them comfortable,” said Coach Carrie Carson.

However, finding comfort in these temperatures, the girls say, can be a challenge, especially since there is no convenient access to public swimming pools.

That will soon change. The City of Dallas is breaking ground on the new Crawford Memorial Park Regional Family Aquatics Center. It will be a large, resort style facility in Pleasant Grove, with lots of water features for residents of all ages to enjoy.

”I think that would be amazing to have that aquatic center,” said Carson. “Most of the families travel, and I know it’s a hassle when they have to go and pack the family up. But if they could stay in their own community and also have fun. It would be awesome.”

Dallas Parks and Recreation workers say the new aquatics center will have an eight lane lap pool, water spa, two body slides, a children’s pool, shade pavilions and a lazy river among other things.

“I can just go in the tube and just go around in circles,” parent Nakeisha Bennett laughed.

City leaders believe the $7.2 million project will help flip Crawford Memorial Park into a destination place.

"It is an absolute game changer,” said Councilman Rick Callahan.

The aquatics center is part of a commitment to upgrades making the area a signature park, according to Callahan.

”We’ve long heard the criticism,” he explained. “You know, we don’t have any movies here, we don’t have any amenities for the kids, and this is a way to do that.”

Construction is expected to be finished by May 2018.

The groundbreaking for the new aquatics center will be held at the southeastern end of Crawford Memorial Park at Prairie Creek Road and US-175, at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 5.

© 2017 WFAA-TV