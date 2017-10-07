Amber Alert issued for Richardson girl

Sherwin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

RICHARDSON, TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl, who police say could be in immediate danger.

Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside the family's backyard Saturday in the 900 block of Sunningdale in Richardson, police say. She was wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms.

We are currently looking for a 3-year-old child. Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside the family’s... Posted by Richardson Police Department on Saturday, October 7, 2017

Mathews has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, police said.

Anyone with information pertaining to her whereabouts is asked to call 972-744-4801.

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

