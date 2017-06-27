All spayed, neutered animals free to adopt at Dallas Animal Services

Photo: Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center

If you've been thinking of adopting a four-legged friend, there is no time like the present.

All spayed or neutered animals at Dallas Animal Services and Adoption Center are free to adopt until Friday.

According to the news posted on Facebook, this includes all the animals at the Everyday Adoption Center.

Check out some of the available animals in a Facebook Live from the shelter below:

