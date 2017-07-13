After month on run, Dallas voter fraud suspect apprehended

Miguel Hernandez (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - A suspect in a Dallas County voter fraud investigation was taken into custody more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Miguel Hernandez, 27, was booked into the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday. His bail was set at $100,000.

Less than a week ago, a grand jury indicted Hernandez on a charge of illegal voting.

According to a warrant for his arrest, Hernandez forced a signature on the mail-in ballot of a West Dallas woman in connection to the May election. Authorities said the woman was able to pick out Hernandez in a lineup as a man who identified himself as Jose Rodriguez. She said the man picked up her ballot, which was unsigned at the time, from her home in April.

An investigation into the voter fraud case continues. Investigators sequestered 700 suspicious ballots, one of which led them to Hernandez.

