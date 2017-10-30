A look at Sherin Mathews' life in India

Sherin Mathews (Photo: WFAA)

It's been one week since 3-year-old Sherin Mathews' body was found in a culvert not far from her Richardson home. Sherin's adoptive father, Wesley Mathews, admitted to removing the child's body and faces a felony injury to a child charge.

A cause of death is still pending for the child and many questions still surround the investigation.

Sherin's body was released from the medical examiner's over the weekend and taken to a funeral home but there are no details on funeral arrangements or how she will be honored.

Sherin was adopted from an orphanage in Nalanda, a city in the eastern state of India's Bihar in 2016. Sherin lived in the orphanage since she was an infant and at the time was named Saraswati.

WFAA has sent a team of journalists to India to learn more about Sherin's life as Saraswati, before she was adopted and brought to Dallas as Sherin. Starting Wednesday, this article will detail the team's entire journey. Have a question or want to follow along on social? Tweet the team: @alishaebrahimji, @jobinpnews and @brandonmowry or follow @wfaa8 on Instagram for updates as the gather them.

