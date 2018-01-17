93-year-old thanks neighbors for rescuing her from fire

DALLAS - An elderly woman is grateful to her neighbors after they rescued her from her home when it caught fire over the weekend.

The fire started early Sunday morning in East Dallas. Crews were called to the scene after a family saw the blaze and called 911 for help.

According to neighbors, 45-year-old Eduardo Flores rushed into the home and carried 93-year-old Earline Collins to safety.

However, Collins’ daughter, Barbara Cope, did not make it out. Cope, 67, was living with Collins and had trouble getting around according to family members.

Barbara Cope (Photo: Courtesy of family)

Collins is doing ok and is now recovering at Parkland Hospital. She said in a video sent to WFAA on Wednesday that she’s thankful for the Flores family.

“Thank you for saving my life,” she said in the video. “I wish you could have saved Barbara’s.”

The Flores family told WFAA on Sunday that they often helped Collins and Cope out. Veronica Flores, 21, said she often picked up groceries and prescriptions for the two.

News of Cope’s death sent shock waves through the local music community.

The 67-year-old was Rock ‘N’ Roll royalty in the 1970’s and was one of Dallas’ most famous groupies.

A Los Angeles Times article found online focuses on her exploits as a Rock 'N' Roll groupie.

Cope, who is referred to as the "International Butter Queen" in the article, toured with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Joe Cocker.

Barbara Cope with Joe Cocker (Photo: Courtesy of family, WFAA)

The article said she even hung out with the Rolling Stones. She's even mentioned in their song "Rip This Joint."

An excerpt also said, "David Cassidy, the current sun god of rock royalty, in a recent Life magazine interview is quoted as saying, 'I’d rather spend an evening with her than in the living room of the Partridge family.'”

Karen Hays, Cope’s niece, is 12 years younger than her famous Aunt. She said she loved hearing tales from the road.

“Sonny and Cher let her know when Chastity was born [now Chaz Bono],” Hays said.

Hays said Cope even used her tight relationship with Hendrix to sell some of his autographs, so she could make ends meet.

“That was something that just killed her, but she said she had no money and that Jimi would understand,” Hays laughed.

Cope and Collins were on a fixed income, and Hays said they had little to no money. Hays has since started a GoFundMe page to help pay for Cope’s funeral and a new home for Collins.

“A lot of people have messaged me independently about how they can help, and so I thought we would do this—so that people would understand this is the best way to help,” Hays said.

As for Collins, she’ll likely start rehab soon after being treated for smoke inhalation.

But getting over her daughter’s death may be her toughest challenge ahead.

“I just wish it was me laying down there instead of Barbara,” she said from the video. “She wanted to live so bad, she was young.”

If you’d like to help—click here for a link to the GoFundMe page.

© 2018 WFAA-TV