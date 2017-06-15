8 places to take dad this Father's Day

Photo credit: Getty Images (Photo: kate_sept2004, (c) kate_sept2004)

Celebrate dad this Father's Day by taking him out for a day he'll remember for years to come. We've compiled a list of 8 places to go and things to do Sunday, June 18.

Top Golf

Who doesn't love playing golf, drinking a few beers and enjoying delicious food? Dad will love spending the day outdoors. Topgolf has location in Dallas, The Colony, Allen and Fort Worth so there's bound to be one close by. On Sunday, you can rent a bay for $20 per hour from open - 12 p.m. and $40 from 12 p.m. to close. Each bay can accommodate anywhere from 1-6 players. Togolf also gives discounts of 10% off Topgolf game play for military (active duty and veterans), police, fire and EMS personnel with valid I.D.

Take your pop to the top

Spend the afternoon or evening 470 feet in the air at the Reunion Tower GeO-Deck. Reunion Tower is hosting a special event that day with drinks and tasty food for you and dad. According to VisitDallas, each dad will get a free photo and special koozie to remember the day. Check the Reunion Tower website for pricing information.

Tame, not lame

Sometimes men shy away from the occasional pedicure or manicure but that doesn't mean they don't love being well- groomed. Take dad to the Boardroom. They offer massages, facials, haircuts and shaves. For pricing and gift cards, check their website. Boardroom has locations all over North Texas so you won't have to travel too far.

The great outdoors

The Dallas Arboretum has a weekend full of activities for dads and their young ones. From crafts to story time, there are events scheduled all day Saturday and Sunday. See the Arboretum's website for ticket prices.

One fish, two fish, red fish, blue fish

According to the weather forecast it is supposed to be perfect for a bit of fishing. Even though Texas has some restrictions on where you can and cannot fish without a fishing license or stamps, there are a Texas state parks where you can fish for free.

All you have to do is bring your fishing gear, pay the park entry fee and you're good to go. Even if you don't have gear of your own, some of the state parks will loan you gear to use within the park. To find a park near you, check out their website.

Videogame galore

Do you and dad love videogames? Head over to Frisco to spend a few hours at the National Videogame Museum. You'll love looking at the nostalgia and playing the games. If you're trying to save some pennies, dads get half-off admission Sunday. The museum is open from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Movin' and groovin'

Does dad like to revel in some fine music from time to time? Take him to Fort Worth Sunday evening for a concert in the garden. The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is hosting 1812 Overture and Symphonic Sparklers at 8:15 p.m., tickets start at $19.

Vroom vroom

Does your dad love a good classic car? Check out the 7th Annual Calvary Car Show in Grand Prairie. Tickets are $20 and registration begins at 3 p.m. With your registration you get a free car show t-shirt and calendar. If dad has his own classic car he wants to enter, bring it by. Have a great time checking out all the cars while contributing to a good cause. All proceeds and donations will go towards sending children to church camp.

