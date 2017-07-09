65-year-old woman dies in South Dallas house fire

A Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance pulls away from a local hospital. (Photo: WFAA)

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at a home Sunday morning that killed a 65-year-old woman.

When firefighters arrived to the small one story residence at 1237 Valley Street in South Dallas, they could see smoke showing from the back of the home. Once they made their way inside they were able to quickly put the flames out within half an hour; but unfortunately firefighters found the body of a deceased female in a back bedroom.



There were at least four people at the house when the fire began. One person was sitting on the porch and said they smelled smoke and ran inside to let everyone else know. Unfortunately by the time he got to the back bedroom there was too much smoke and fire to make entry.





The 65-year-old female victim was wheelchair-bound, but it is not known how much of a role that played in her inability to escape at this time.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation pending the final results, from the Medical Examiner's office, on the victim's cause of death.

