3-alarm fire engulfs North Dallas town homes

DALLAS - A three-alarm fire engulfed several North Dallas townhomes Tuesday.



The fire broke out just after 6 p.m. at Preston Oaks Crossing near Preston and Spring Valley roads.



No reported injuries at this time, but four families have no home. The American Red Cross is assisting them.



Investigators don't know what caused the fire, but they said the call came in as a fire in the kitchen.



© 2018 WFAA-TV