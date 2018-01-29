2 suspects sought after mail carrier robbed in Dallas

An investigation is underway after a USPS mail carrier was robbed by two suspects.



It happened on Dec. 7 at about 1:40 p.m. at the corner of Falls Drive and Andrews Street, according to U.S. Postal Inspector Amanda McMurrey. Surveillance video shows two suspects approaching the mail carrier and then running away.



One of the suspects is described an African-American male, early to mid-20’s, between 5’6 and 5’10” tall, slim to average build. He has a tattoo of a cross under the right eye and other visible tattoos. Surveillance footage shows him wearing dark colored pants and jacket with a dark knit cap. He was seen armed with a handgun.

The second suspect is described as an African American male in his early to mid-20’s, slim to medium build, and between 5’6 and 5’10” tall. He has low-cut black hair and wore a tan or beige coat with blue jeans and dark shoes.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

