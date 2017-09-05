11 injured after scaffolding collapses in Dallas

DALLAS - Eleven people were transported with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious after scaffolding collapsed in the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue in Dallas.
Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene at about 3:07 p.m., according to Jason Evans, a spokesman for the department. Evans said the caller reported an unknown number of workers had been thrown from about 20-feet high.
It's unclear what spurred the collapse.
