11 injured after scaffolding collapses in Dallas

DALLAS - Eleven people were transported with injuries ranging from non-life-threatening to serious after scaffolding collapsed in the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue in Dallas.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the scene at about 3:07 p.m., according to Jason Evans, a spokesman for the department. Evans said the caller reported an unknown number of workers had been thrown from about 20-feet high.

It's unclear what spurred the collapse.

© 2017 WFAA-TV