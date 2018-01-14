Dallas church leaders speak out against Trump's comments

DALLAS - The firestorm over President Trump’s alleged vulgar comments about immigration continues to play out this holiday weekend.

Some international and local church leaders spent Sunday speaking out against the President’s tone and words.

As the praise and worship team belted out songs from the choir loft at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, members in the sanctuary greeted one another with smiles and hugs.

Worshippers at this church were spending Sunday remembering the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“He was our drum major,” Senior Pastor Sheron Patterson told the church. “He was our dreamer.”

This holiday weekend comes on the heels of the alleged controversial remarks from President Trump about immigrants from Haiti and African countries.

“We are going to stand up and say we rebuke this type of language,” Patterson preached.

President Trump has gone online to deny making the divisive statements, despite lawmakers who were in attendance in the meetings saying he did speak the harsh words.

The fallout and impact was discussed openly during Sunday’s service.

At one point Patterson called out, “Anybody here from Africa? Come on down! Come on down!”

During an altar call, more than a dozen church members who are immigrants from African countries stood before the congregation, as members of the church lifted them in prayer.

“You all are persons of sacred worth,” Patterson told the group.

Mr. Trump was busy again on Twitter on Sunday morning addressing immigration.

In one tweet, he wrote:

“I, as President,” want people into our Country who are going to help us become strong and great again, people coming in through a system based on MERIT. No more Lotteries” #America first”

Julius Irozuru immigrated to the U.S. from Nigeria. He was among the church members speaking out against the President’s alleged comments.

"It lacks humility," Irozuru said. "It’s very shameful that a leader of a country like the USA, that all looks up to, would say that.”

In the spirit of unity, church members said they will not be silent.

“We are one,” the congregation shouted. “We are one! We are one!”

