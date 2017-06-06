Weekend of Honor set to commemorate July 7th ambush

(Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS - It hasn't quite been one year since shots rang out on July 7, 2016 at the end of an otherwise peaceful protest in downtown Dallas.

But for many citizens and first responders, the shock and pain are still raw.

"I, like everyone else, am still struggling, still grieving," said Det. Christine Smith, with the Dallas Police Department.

Four Dallas police officers and one DART officer lost their lives that night when a lone sniper targeted police downtown.

And as various police associations across Dallas began planning events to commemorate the upcoming one year anniversary, they realized they all had the same goal, to come together and heal.

That's how the Weekend of Honor was born. Five police associations are coming together to host various events across Dallas, from July 7 through July 9.

"We don't want anybody to be alone this year," said Willie Ford, CEO of the Officer Down Foundation. "We want people to be with other people, both officers and the community."

The Weekend of Honor will begin with Tribute 7/7 at 6:30 p.m. on July 7 when DART and DPD officers will hold a flag ceremony, walking from El Centro College, where the shooting took place, to the Dallas Police Memorial near City Hall.

There will be a moment of silence and a commemorative march. At 8:58 p.m., when the first shots were fired, there will be a special blue light ceremony in front of City Hall. Afterward, people can gather to pray and come together, through 10 p.m.

On July 8, there will be 5K run at Trinity Gardens 6:30 a.m., followed by a Value of Life Festival at Southwest Center Mall at 10 a.m. The festival will include an Officer Down Motorcycle Ride at 10 a.m, and an appreciation ceremony at 1 p.m. There will also be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for longest human chain of people making heart-shaped hand-gestures.

Finally, on Sunday, July 9, there will be a Lifetime Achievement Reception honoring officers from across the country, and families of the fallen.

Any proceeds from the events will be split amongst the five host police associations.

You can find out more and register for events here www.weekendofhonor.com.

