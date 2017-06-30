Weekend of Honor: Events commemorating 7/7

Weekend of Honor

It's been almost one year since five Dallas officers were killed and eight were injured in an ambush downtown during a peaceful demonstration.

A full Weekend of Honor is set in place with events to commemorate their deaths and honor their lives.

​FRIDAY, JULY 7

El Centro College Memorial Service: El Centro College in downtown Dallas will hold a memorial service to honor those killed and injured on July 7 at 11 a.m. at the Student Center.

Tribute 7/7: The City of Dallas will hold a free memorial service 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. at City Hall Plaza. You must register here for security reasons before attending. There will be a commemorative walk, a blue light vigil at 8:58 p.m., and other activities to help bring the community together.

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Run For The Blue: The 5K and 1 Mile Run/Walk will begin at 8 a.m. in Trinity Groves. Race entry is free, but donations are welcome and will go to the families of the fallen and injured officers.

The Value of a Life Festival: Faith Family Academy and Southwest Center Mall join together to host this festival, which aims to "shine the light on the value of a life and being appreciative." The festival features:

Officer Down Historic Motorcycle Ride at 10 a.m.

Weekend of Honor Unity Chain at 11 a.m. Participants will try to break the world record for longest chain of people making a heart-shaped hand gesture.

Can't make the events but want to help honor the fallen officers? You can donate here.

