The night of July 7: 'Lord, be with the families of those police officers'

Photos of officers who had been shot were posted to a sign outside Baylor Medical Center the night of July 7. Five of the officers died. (Photo: WFAA)

Officers, doctors, nurses and family members of those gunned down on the night of the ambush on Dallas police converged at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

Many of them watched the news from hospital rooms. They cried and held on to each other as details about whether those shot had lived or died. Friends and relatives of the victims in the attack told News 8 what happened to them and their loved ones.

Photojournalist Michael Botsford captured the sights and sounds of what it was like at the hospital the night of the attack and the heartbreaking moments members of Dallas PD shared about the fallen heroes from the night of July 7, 2016.

