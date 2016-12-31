DPD ambush: Behind the lens

Five officers were killed in an ambush in downtown Dallas on July 7, 2016.

A peaceful protest turned into a battleground the night of July 7, 2016. Police officers were targeted by a gunman, and five officers lost their lives.

News 8 Photojournalists Brandon Mowry, Mike Ortiz, and Michael Botsford captured the frantic moments. Mowry was in downtown Dallas during the shooting, Ortiz was on the perimeter, and Botsford was at Baylor University Medical Center where victims and families converged.

The following week, WFAA spoke to colleagues of the fallen heroes and captured the sights and sounds of the community support for the Dallas Police Department.

The following story is a photographer's perspective of the DPD ambush that you will only see on WFAA.

