Dallas DA closes July 7 investigation

Officers salute their fallen comrades outside Parkland Hospital in the early morning hours of July 8, 2016. (Photo: WFAA)

DALLAS -- The criminal investigation into the tragic police ambush that left five police officers dead in Dallas has been officially closed.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson released a statement on Wednesday, saying a grand jury declined to indict anyone for the use of weapons the night of July 7, 2016.

“As with all officer involved shootings, the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office presented the July 7, 2016 case involving the ambush of officers with the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit Police Department to a grand jury," she said. "The Grand Jury returned a no bill. All evidence related to this case has been returned to the Dallas Police Department. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of those who lost their lives that night, the officers who were injured, and all of the men and women who courageously put themselves into harm’s way, all in an effort to protect our community.”

Micah Johnson opened fire on police officers who were monitoring a protest through the streets of downtown Dallas. Four Dallas Police Department officers and a DART officer were killed. Nine others were injured, including two civilians.

During a standoff that lasted into the early morning hours of July 8, officers used a remote-controlled bomb robot to kill Johnson. It was the first time a robot had been used by law enforcement in the nation to kill a suspect.

July 7, 2016 was noted as the deadliest incident for law enforcement since the Sept. 11 attacks.

© 2018 WFAA-TV