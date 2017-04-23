D.A. Faith Johnson promises to raise $1M for re-election

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson speaks about her first 100 days in office and preparing for re-election in 2018. (Photo: Inside Texas Politics, WFAA-TV, Custom)

DALLAS – The 2018 race for Dallas County District Attorney might be one of the most expensive yet, after Faith Johnson said she will raise $1 million for her re-election campaign.



“That’s my goal,” said Johnson, a Republican, during an appearance on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics Sunday morning.



She is finishing her first 100 days in office and discussing changes she has made after succeeding two controversial predecessors.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Johnson to fulfill the remainder of Susan Hawk’s term after Hawk resigned for health reasons.



Johnson said she didn’t know if she would draw a primary opponent. “I have no idea, but guess what? I run as though I always have an opponent," Johnson said.



Former judges John Creuzot and Elizabeth Frizzell are already running as Democrats for the office.



Johnson’s seat is the only countywide seat held by a Republican in Dallas.



At issue in the 2018 election is whether a black Republican can pull a significant share of the black vote in southern Dallas County against a black Democrat, according to Cal Jillson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.



Southern Dallas is a Democratic stronghold.



“Yes,” she said, accepting the challenge. “I will. I’m not a D.A. for the Republicans. I’m not a D.A. for the Democrats. I’m a D.A. for everybody in Dallas County. That is my message.”



In her first 100 days, Johnson said she has hosted 185 community events, had an additional 100 meetings inside her office, made 40 speaking engagements and helped expunge records for 122 individuals who either had not guilty verdicts or who were not indicted by grand juries.



But Johnson said she is also trying to improve the morale of prosecutors.



“One of the things I believe is that people who work for you need to know you and I need to know them. We have over 269 prosecutors. I have now taken over 190 prosecutors out to lunch and I’ve done that – and this is very important – I’ve done that on my dime meaning that I’ve not used county money, and I have not used my campaign funds to do that,” said Johnson.



She is also known for her strong Christian faith and was asked whether that would affect her ability to pursue the death penalty, which she can use at her discretion, if a case called for it.



“One of the things I did when I took office is I took an oath to abide by the law,” Johnson told WFAA. “The people of Dallas County need to understand I will abide by my oath. We’re going to do it when we believe it is the right thing to do. After we have examined everything possible in terms of options, if it is right to exercise the death penalty in a certain situation then that’s what we’re going to do.”



Johnson also said she supports the City of Dallas’ new cite and release policy for people caught with small amounts of marijuana.



“Yes, we do support it. In fact, we collaborated with them to some extent,” explained Johnson. “I’m actually having a forum on that to educate the citizens on what that really means. It doesn’t mean less cases what it means we’ll have less people going to jail for the first time. That offense is still the same. It’s still a Class A or a Class B [misdemeanor] It’s not a ticket.”





