U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz interviews with WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Josh Stephen / WFAA-TV)

The following is a transcript of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s interview which aired on WFAA-TV’s Inside Texas Politics this morning. Host Jason Whitely interviewed Cruz at the senator’s fourth floor office on Capitol Hill.



Q: Senator, good to see you.

A: Thank you Jason. Welcome to Washington.



Q: Thank you very much. You propose a constitutional amendment for term limits. Senator Cornyn told me and other Republicans that let the ballot box decide. Why limit voters’ choices? Are you going to have enough support?



A: You know I certainly hope so. I can tell you the American people overwhelmingly want term limits. I mean about roughly 80 percent of Americans support it. And what’s amazing is the support cuts across party line. It’s Republicans. It’s Democrats. It’s independents. I think people recognize Washington’s broke. That’s a big part of what this election was about in November, and was a rejection of business as usual in Washington. And what happens here, Jason, is good people get elected. They come in with good intentions and this town corrupts them.



Q: Would you run for a third term?



A: You know, I’m focused right now on getting re-elected in 2018. I’ve been here four years. I’m running for re-election, and I’m focused on making the case to the people of Texas that I should continue to be fighting for you in the Senate.



Q: Let’s talk about the last four years. You have prided yourself in the Senate the first four years of your term as being an outsider, critical of even Republicans on the campaign trail. I heard multiple times talking about the Washington cartel. The question is we don’t really hear that anymore. Seems like you cooperating with some of your Republican colleagues. Why the strategy change?



A: Well, I know we were just talking about Washington being corrupt and needing term limits. That problem is still there.



Q: We don’t hear you say it as much.



A: Well, my focus is and remains fighting for 27 million Texans. That’s my job. That’s what I wake up every day thinking about focusing on, my priority’s with jobs and economic growth. My number one priority is jobs and economic growth because that’s what Texas want. And my priorities are freedom, protecting our constitutional rights, our Bill of Rights and security keeping this country safe.



And I will say, we’re in a different stage right now, so the week after the election, I bought my whole staff together and sat down with them and said, 'Listen, the last four years we have had a radical, extreme president who has been trying to force an incredible damaging agenda on the American people, and he had contempt for Congress and contempt really for the American people and our values. And so our role has to be, has been to be the loyal opposition, to stand up and lead the efforts to stop those damaging policies from going into effect.' And I think we’ve been very effective as the loyal opposition.



And what I told my team, is that all changed on Election Day. Republicans have now been given an incredible opportunity, really historic opportunity. We’ve been given control of the White House, every executive branch, and of both houses of Congress. Now we’ve got to deliver. Now we have to follow through on the promises we made. And so right after the election, I flew to New York, went to Trump Tower, sat down with President Trump and said, 'Listen, I want to lead the fight to accomplish what we promised and since them, my office, we have been working closely talking with the president and his team every day.'



And I’m excited. I’m excited we have the opportunity for this to be the most productive Congress in decades. And to actually deliver on the promises we’ve been making year after year. That’s an opportunity I hope we don’t screw up. I hope we deliver on our promises.



Q: The Republican primary, as you know, was super bitter. Have you forgiven him for that?



A: Oh listen, it was a vigorous race. He competed hard. I competed hard.



Q: There were a lot of words said, though.



A: There were and he won. The people decided. He’s the president now, and I’m energized by the opportunity to actually produce what we’ve been talking about for so long. You know, this year is poised to have a number of big, big victories.



Q: I know you’re focused on 2018, but do you have aspirations higher than the Senate – still?



A: Listen, I am thrilled to be in the Senate, to be representing Texas. It’s a special thing. It’s an amazing thing to walk into the Capitol every day and have on my shoulders fighting for 27 million Texans. It’s the greatest state in the union.



Q: Do those aspirations still live in your heart to run for something else?



A: What my aspirations are is to fight for the values we believe in and right now the Senate is the battlefield. I’m very happy in the senate. You’re right. I’m not looking to move to any other job because I think the Senate is going to be the battlefield for tax reform, for repealing Obamacare, for confirming Supreme Court justices, for protecting our constitutional rights, for rebuilding our military.



You know, if you look at this past week, the Air Force announced the F-35 is coming to the Joint Reserve Base. That was something where I was very active with the Air Force secretary trying to make the case that needs to be here in Fort Worth. That was important. So, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be in the arena. You know, as the scriptures say for a time such as this, these stakes are high, and I’m thrilled to have a chance to try to make a difference for the people of Texas.



Q: Senator, final question here. There is talk of some Republicans considering challenging you in the primary. Why do you think there’s talk of that? Why do people think you’re vulnerable?



A: Well listen, it’s politics. And there’s an old line that there are two ways to run. Scared and unopposed. And so the only way I’ve ever approached an election is to run scared. To run scared, to run hard. And we are campaigning hard across the state.



We have tremendous support all across the state. I feel like we are in a very good position. But I’m going to work hard to try to earn the votes, to try to earn the votes of men and women across this state to continue fighting for this state, to continue fighting for the values – what I promised Texans four years ago, if you send me here, I’m going to fight every day for Texas. I’m going to fight every day for our freedoms, for jobs, and opportunity. And I’m going to fight every day to defend the Constitution. I think I’ve kept my word. I think I’ve honored my commitment. But that’s going to be a judgment for Texans to make, and I’m going to work hard to make the case and earn their support to come back and continue the fight for Texas.



Q: We’ll see you on the trail, Senator. Thank you very much.



A: Thank you, Jason.

