Crews working large grass fire in Flower Mound

FLOWER MOUND, Texas -- Officials are working to put out a large grass fire in Flower Mound.

The fire department tweeted Monday that it, along with crews from Argyle and other cities, are working the fire near Farm Road 1171 and U.S. Highway 377. Eastbound 1171 was shut down but re-opened about 3 p.m. Westbound 1171 and U.S. 377 north of 1171 was going to be remained closed "for the foreseeable future," the town of Flower Mound tweeted.

#BREAKING Multiple #FireDepartments responding to large #grassfire in #FlowerMound near Cross Timbers and US377. Road Blocks in place, avoid area. #wfaa pic.twitter.com/eHnF6JAmzk

— Sebastian Robertson (@wfaasebastian) January 22, 2018

There is a large grass fire on the northeast corner of FM 1171 and US 377. The Flower Mound Fire Department is being assisted by several agencies from across Denton County to contain the fire. Motorists should avoid the area if possible. More updates to come. #dfwtraffic #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/Vy5toIxvlH — FlowerMoundFD (@FlowerMoundFD) January 22, 2018

Check back for more on this developing story.

