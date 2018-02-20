Crews rescue woman from high waters in North Dallas

DALLAS - As much of North Texas faced a Flash Flood Warning, crews rescued a woman stuck in high waters Tuesday evening.



The woman sat on top of a vehicle submerged in flood waters as crews came to her aid her near Park Central and I-635. A dive team in a boat fought against swift waters while firefighters on the edge of I-635 overlooking the scene were able to attach a rescue line and send a life vest to her.



Batches of heavy rain continued to pour down while temperatures plunged to the 30s and 40s. Crews eventually brought the woman to safety. The woman is expected to be ok.



The area experienced up to six inches in some areas and an additional 2 to 4 inches of rain are possible over the next 48 hours.









