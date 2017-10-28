WFAA
Crews making repairs following water line break in Arlington

WFAA 1:45 PM. CDT October 28, 2017

Crews are making repairs following a break in a water line Saturday morning.

It happened at Nathan Lowe and Matlock, at about 8:30 a.m. The City of Arlington said the incident remains an isolated water issue and water pressure is being restored. The city posted a picture of water gushing over the roadway.

Earlier, officials have closed Matlock in both directions at Sublett to Summerwood. Both southbound lanes of Matlock and one northbound lane near the water main break are expected to reopen by early afternoon, the city said.  

The city said The Parks Mall and Arlington Highlands remain open. The area may have no water and limited water pressure. 

