Cowboys superfan sweeps internet with rap

Isaiah Alvarado (Photo: WFAA)

He’s a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan whose mom brought him home from the hospital 11 years ago, wrapped in Dallas Cowboys gear. Now he breathes and bleeds only silver and blue. Oh, and he raps now and then. More than 2 million views online so far.



"I cannot believe how good we're doing. 13 and 2,” said Isaiah Alvarado seated in his 2nd floor apartment room with a "DEFENSE" chain around his neck, surrounded by Dallas Cowboys autographs, posters, bobbleheads, and a life-size cutout of Tony Romo.



It’s a bit of a passion.



"And I just couldn't stop lovin' the Dallas Cowboys,” he said of the passion that he thinks started around the age of five. But this soft-spoken, shy 6th grader has an alter-ego. Isaiah DC4L. For the uninitiated, that means Dallas Cowboys For Life.



"Let's cut to the chase and keep it real. I'm a tell you how those Dallas Cowboys make me feel,” he rhymes while wearing his Dallas Cowboys gear. He’s written three raps so far, and his mom posted them to social media. His most popular, picked up by NFL Trash Talkers, has been viewed more than 2.2 million times.



"We're coming for that trophy. Quest for six,” he raps in another.



"I guess he can blame it on me,” said his mom Amanda Lara, a diehard fan herself. “Isaiah was born into this lifestyle you know."



He's played on his own Cowboys teams, twice, in youth football leagues. He refused to play on any other teams.



"Every year I'm like 'Mom, I can't be on another team. I can't be on the Longhorns or Ducks. I want to be on the Cowboys,'” Isaiah said.



And his mom was also recording, and posted on Twitter, the day he shed real tears when Tony Romo suffered a broken bone in his back.



"Romo's gonna be in Dak's ear,” she told him.



"But I wanted Romo to hold the trophy,” he said. And in one of the following Cowboys games, Isaiah was in the stands holding a sign that read “Romo You Can Have My Backbone.”



"I wanted to give him my backbone, but I don't know if that's possible,” he joked.



But they say it’s the thought that counts. And now his thoughts, his feelings, his passion for the Cowboys will be channeled into verse and song. And he’s writing one more rap the team will need when the season is over.



"Oh yeah. I want to write one straight after we win the Super Bowl."



And one more thing. Mr. Jones, he'd like to perform it at halftime too.









