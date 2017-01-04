Cowboys playoff ticket is hottest seller this decade

Fans waiting overnight at AT&T Stadium for playoff tickets

DALLAS -- Tickets for the Dallas Cowboys playoff game, still 11 days away and with an undetermined opponent, are already the highest selling NFL Divisional Playoff round tickets this decade.

According to TicketIQ, the average list price for the game at AT&T Stadium now sits at $687, well above any other Divisional Playoff game in the league since 2010. Ironically, this year’s Divisional Playoff game for the New England Patriots is the second highest with an average list price of $524. There are only two other postseason games in the same span of time with a higher list price and both were NFC Championship games hosted by the Seattle Seahawks in January of 2014 and 2015.

Metro Tickets owner Robert Lodes believes prices for Dallas’ first playoff game on January 15 could soar even higher by the time kickoff rolls around.

“There is a big unknown right now because we do not know who the opponent is going to be,” said Lodes. “The New York Giants and Green Bay Packers are huge draws. If it is one of those teams, we will definitely see an increase.”

The Giants and Packers along with the Detroit Lions are the three potential opponents the Cowboys will play.

Last week, some fans camped out all night at the box office when playoff tickets went on sale to the general public and came away disappointed to find only Standing Room Only Party Passes were available. However, those Party Passes are now selling for well above face value. On secondary markets, Party Passes are starting at $120 while an actual seat in the upper deck is selling on the low-end for around $270.

Copyright 2016 WFAA